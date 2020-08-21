Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that he always knew that Matty Longstaff wanted to stay at the club.

The 20-year-old midfielder had been tipped to move on from St James’ Park with his contract at the club expiring this summer.

He had interest from clubs in Serie A, while Leeds United were also linked with wanting to land him.

However, it emerged earlier this week that Longstaff is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract at Newcastle and will snub offers from other clubs to stay at St. James’ Park.

Bruce conceded that the youngster had his head turned by interest from England and abroad, but the Newcastle boss was certain about his love for the club.

He stressed that he always knew that being a Geordie he would eventually decide to continue at Newcastle.

Bruce told Sky Sports News: “He had his head turned and it affected him.

“But he’s a Geordie and I always knew deep down he wanted to stay.

“I’m delighted.”

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is expected to sign the new contract in the next 48 hours, has made 15 senior appearances for the club and scored a famous goal against Manchester United last season.