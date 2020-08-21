Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes that the Reds will start the new season as favourites to retain the Premier League title and is sure Jurgen Klopp will not let his troops rest on their laurels.

The champions will begin their league title defence against newly promoted Leeds United at Anfield on 12th September.

The 2019/20 season saw Klopp’s men dominate the Premier League, with 32 wins out of 38 games played to break away from the rest of the pack with an 18-point lead at the top of the league table.

The Reds, who are currently in the midst of pre-season preparations in Austria, have already made a signing this summer in the shape of left-back Kostas Tsimikas, while they have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Reds legend Nicol believes that Liverpool will retain the title as he is of the view that the Merseyside giants’ active participation in the transfer market suggests to him that the champions are not willing to rest on their laurels and are gearing up for a campaign in which they will be determined to defend their top flight crown.

The ex-defender is certain that Klopp is not the type of manager that will allow his team to develop a lethargic attitude and issued advice to his former team to not stagnate, to go forward and chase domestic glory.

Asked who he is backing for the 2020/21 title, Nicol said on ESPN FC: “I would go for Liverpool, no question.

“You know the fact that Liverpool are now trying to sign the likes of Thiago tells you that they are not resting on their laurels and that is the biggest problem any team defending the title has to do.

“It is to get over the fact that you are defending champions.

“You have to get the mentality of you are chasing again.

“You have not won it. You need to fight the way you did that to get that title.

“If you can get over that fact that it is in your back pocket, then that will spring you forward and Liverpool need to go forward as usual.

“They cannot stagnate and they cannot take a step back and I do not think Klopp is the type of manager that will let them rest on their laurels because if they do, then [Manchester] City will catch them.”

Before beginning their title defence against Championship winners Leeds, Liverpool will have a crack at another piece of silverware with the FA Community Shield against Arsenal scheduled to be played on the 29th August at Wembley.