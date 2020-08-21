Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has urged the Toffees to make sure they approach every game in the upcoming Premier League season with the right mentality.

Despite having their spirits rekindled by the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti as they clawed their way back to safety from the relegation zone, the Toffees ended their season on a low note, surrendering an 11-game unbeaten top flight Goodison Park streak on the final day, against Bournemouth.

Ancelotti’s side only claimed 12 points from the nine fixtures following the season’s resumption, and ultimately fell short of clinching a Europa League spot.

However, Everton are preparing for their first full season under Ancelotti and Coleman is keen on consigning last term’s shortcomings to the past, as he aims to tackle the upcoming campaign with added might and focus.

Coleman and Co. will open their 2020/21 season with an away game against Tottenham Hotspur and the Irishman insists that where his team play does not matter, as every team in the English top flight have to earn their win.

The 31-year-old believes that 100 per cent dedication and hard work are the key ingredients needed to cultivate a winning mentality and is confident that everything will fall into place in the grand scheme, if his team focus on delivering their best as they tackle the season one step at a time.

“Tottenham is a tough game, then we’re at home [the following week] to a newly-promoted side in West Brom”, Coleman told Everton’s official site.

“But all games in the Premier League, whoever you play, you have to earn the right to win, home or away.

“It is about building that mentality on a daily basis and that is what we need to do.

“We’ve perhaps looked too far ahead at what we can and can’t achieve in the past, myself included.

“This season it is about us all coming in every day and making sure we work 100 per cent, the bigger picture will then take care of itself.

“We have to work as hard as we can every day and try to build something inside the club.”

Everton are currently in the midst of pre-season preparations at Finch Farm and will play a friendly on Saturday against Blackpool, followed by a visit to Championship side Blackburn Rovers nine days later.