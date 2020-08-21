Leeds United are probing the possibility of signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao during the ongoing transfer window, as they look to add to their attacking options.

The Yorkshire giants want to sign further attackers this summer as they look to make sure they are equipped to score on a regular basis in the Premier League.

Leeds have cast their net wide to find a forward who will suit Marcelo Bielsa’s requirements and a number of players have been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks.

The Whites are now considering a move for a forward in Serie A and it has been claimed that AC Milan’s Leao is a target for Leeds.

According to Sky Italia, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has already made a move to assess the possibility of taking Leao to Elland Road this summer.

An enquiry has been made and Leeds are now waiting for AC Milan to provide an answer on whether they would be prepared to sell the Portuguese.

Leao scored six goals in 33 appearances last season after arriving from Lille and is rated highly at the San Siro.

AC Milan have faith in the potential of the 21-year-old, but no decision on his future has been made yet.

Leeds are probing to see whether the Rossoneri are open to offers for him this summer.