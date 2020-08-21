Don Hutchison has expressed his strong belief that top flight new boys Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa will be prepared to go toe to toe with league champions Liverpool in their opening fixture of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Premier League fixture schedule for the upcoming season was released on Thursday and Leeds will raise the curtain on their first top flight campaign in with a trip to Merseyside to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield on 12th September.

The opening day clash at Anfield pits the Premier League champions against the Championship winners and presents an opportunity for the Reds to have their first taste of ‘Bielsa ball’.

Both sides are known for their high work rate and relentless pressing style of play and with Klopp going up against the tactical brilliance of Bielsa, Hutchinson is relishing a game which he thinks is a good opener for Liverpool.

The former Liverpool star believes Leeds will be prepared to go up against the Reds on the opening day as Bielsa’s men are trained to maintain their intensity throughout the 90 minutes.

Hutchison revealed that Leeds star Jack Harrison told him about three-hour long intense training sessions called ‘Murder ball’ where Bielsa puts his players through the paces to carve out the tenacity the Whites epitomise.

“What an unbelievable game that is going to be”, Hutchison said on ESPN FC.

“I was working with Jack Harrison, the Leeds player, in the playoff final a couple weeks back and we were talking Bielsa as I just think the story when you read how Bielsa’s worked and what he has been up to over the decades has just been phenomenal and fascinating.

“I asked him about his character and his personality and I said being a former pro, if there is one team I would not want to be doing pre-season with, it is Leeds United, the amount of work they do.

“I asked Jack what is his toughest session and he said they do a session called ‘Murder ball’ and I went ‘Murder ball’, what is that?

“He went it is a three-hour 11v11 with a multi-ball all around the pitch. So, there is no rest.

“So, he said the Leeds players are capable of playing for three hours in high intensity because they are going to be so fit.

“So, listen it is one of them where if there is ever a going to be a man that is going to be prepared and a team that is going to be prepared, it is going to be Leeds.

“But it is still a good tie for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.”

Leeds and Liverpool will have their second top flight clash at Elland Road, with the return game in west Yorkshire pencilled in for 17th April.