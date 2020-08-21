Newcastle United could be a possibility for winger Hirving Lozano this summer as Napoli look to shift him off the books, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Serie A giants signed the winger from PSV Eindhoven last summer, but in his first season in Italy the attacker has struggled to settle and only made ten Serie A appearances in the starting eleven.

Napoli could look to let him move on during the current transfer window and the Premier League may be a potential destination.

Newcastle, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, could be one option for Lozano.

It is claimed that Napoli could even consider sending out Lozano on loan instead of selling him.

There are still doubts whether Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso will be prepared to offer him more of an opportunity to start games next season.

The Serie A giants are aware that Lozano wants to play regular football next season.

If a loan offer arrives on their table, Napoli could well be willing to give the green light.

Everton were linked with Lozano earlier this year, but have shown no interest in the former PSV Eindhoven man yet.