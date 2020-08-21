Liverpool have yet to contact Bayern Munich since an initial approach for Thiago Alcantara.

The reigning European and Premier League champions are keen on snapping up Thiago, with the player himself wanting to turn out under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool have been in touch with Bayern Munich to register their interest but, according to German daily Bild, they have not been in touch with the Bavarians beyond that initial contact.

It is claimed that at Bayern Munich they are expecting to hear from Liverpool again after the Champions League final.

Bayern Munich are willing to sell Thiago this summer, but only if their asking price is met.

It is unclear if Liverpool will be willing to meet Bayern Munich’s expectations for the midfielder, with the Reds cautious on their spending.

A deal to sign Timo Werner had been lined up, but Liverpool’s owners pulled the plug due to financial concerns.

Werner subsequently joined Chelsea and all eyes will be on whether Liverpool can land Thiago for boss Jurgen Klopp this summer.