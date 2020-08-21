Former Scotland international Alan Rough has insisted that Rangers would be sending out the wrong signal to fans if they sold Ryan Kent to Leeds United.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds have rekindled their interest in Rangers winger Kent, who they were keen on last summer.

The Whites have made a bid for Kent, but Rangers wasted little time in turning it down and stating they want to keep the winger.

While it remains to be seen if Marcelo Bielsa’s side return with another bid, former Scotland goalkeeper Rough has insisted that the Gers letting one of their best players join Leeds would send out the wrong signal to the fans about their ambitions for the season.

Heaping praise on the Englishman, Rough lauded the magic in him and feels that the player is yet to produce the best in him at Ibrox.

“I think it will be a difficult one, I think the fans would start asking questions of ‘are we seriously going to stop Celtic winning ten in-a-row?’“, Rough said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“For me, he is a guy that gets you off your seat, he has got that wee bit of magic.

“I still don’t think we have seen the best of him for the money that was put out for him, I think it is still to come and it could be this season, the more games he gets under his belt.

“I think we all can see the ability he has got and he must have some ability if Leeds are fancying him as well.

“So I just think it doesn’t send out the right sign to the Rangers supporters of what their ambitions are for this year if they possibly start letting their best player go.“

Kent has found the back of the net twice from four Scottish Premiership appearances so far this season.