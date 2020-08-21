Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is currently showing no interest in Hirving Lozano, despite super agent Mino Raiola trying to move the Napoli winger to the Premier League.

Ancelotti is keen on two players at his former club in the shape of defender Nikola Maksimovic and midfielder Allan.

The Serie A side could sell winger Lozano and Everton were linked with holding an interest in him earlier this year.

And, according to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, super agent Raiola is looking to move Lozano to a club outside the top six Premier League sides this summer.

However, despite prior links, Ancelotti’s Everton have shown no interest in signing the winger so far.

Ancelotti is only targeting Maksimovic and Allan.

Napoli only snapped Lozano up last summer from PSV Eindhoven, with Ancelotti green lighting the deal when the coach of the Serie A side.

The 25-year-old made 26 appearances in Serie A over the course of last season, scoring four goals.

Lozano also featured heavily in Napoli’s Champions League campaign, turning out on nine occasions and scoring once, against Red Bull Salzburg.