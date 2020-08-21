Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned Leeds United that the Gers want to keep hold of Ryan Kent and advised the Premier League side to think carefully over a fresh bid for the winger.

The Yorkshire giants are admirers of Kent, having been keen on him last year, and have failed with a bid to take him to Elland Road this summer.

Rangers have begun a pivotal campaign as they aim to stop rivals Celtic from retaining the Scottish Premiership title and Gerrard is clear that they want to hold on to Kent, revealing they rejected an opening offer quickly.

The Gers boss told a press conference: “Ryan is a player we admire very much here and we have seen him develop.

“He is progressing very quickly and is a player we want to keep hold of.

“We very quickly rejected an opening bid that was nowhere near his valuation.”

Gerrard has also warned Leeds that they need to think long and hard over a renewed approach for the Rangers winger as the club want to keep him and the player’s head has not been turned.

“We want the player to see here, as do the board.

“The fans love him also and Leeds will need to respect that, they need to really think hard if they want to come in again.

“I have spoken to Ryan and he is totally focused on the match tomorrow”, Gerrard added.

Leeds have had their transfer funds bolstered by promotion to the Premier League and it remains to be seen if Rangers can stand firm if the Whites come in with a lucrative proposal to take Kent back south of the border.