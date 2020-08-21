Former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair is of the view that Hammers man Michail Antonio is more of a striker than a winger after he played a big role in helping the side avoid relegation.

The 30-year-old Englishman played a pivotal role in West Ham avoiding relegation last term, racking up eight goals from their last seven games.

Antonio has filled in across a number of positions during his time at the London-based club, but has spent the majority of the time on the right flank.

Providing his thoughts on the forward’s best position, former Hammers star Sinclair has insisted that centre-forward is Antonio’s right position.

In an attempt to make his point, the 47-year-old, who was also delighted with West Ham’s form towards the end of last season, went on to argue that the former Nottingham Forest man is too strong to play on the wing.

“From what you have seen from when lockdown restarted, I think the team’s form is superb“, Sinclair said on West Ham’s Inside Irons show.

“I think certain things fall into place. [Sebastien] Haller was injured, so Antonio went up top.

“I think that is his position, he is not a winger.

“He’s got too much muscle, simple as that.“

Antonio scored 10 goals for West Ham in the league during the last campaign, with eight of them coming in the final month.