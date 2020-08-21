Valentino Lazaro’s agent has claimed his client was never told why he was pushed out into the cold at Newcastle United following the Premier League restart.

Newcastle signed the 24-year-old in January on loan from Inter with an option to buy and he was drafted directly into the team by Steve Bruce in the right-back role.

But following the restart, Lazaro made just two appearances in the starting eleven and Newcastle did not move to keep him at the club on a permanent basis.

The winger has joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan from Inter this summer and his agent, Max Hagmayr, admits that the player had no idea why he was dropped from the Newcastle team.

He indicated that Bruce never bothered to explain to Lazaro why he was not selected in the starting eleven following the Premier League resuming in June.

“When he arrived [at Newcastle], he was amongst the starters”, Hagmayr told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it

“However, post coronavirus, he was not.

“We do not know the reasons behind the decision nor why he was not playing regularly.

“From there, our decision was made and we chose a new adventure.”

Lazaro snubbed an approach from RB Leipzig to join Newcastle in January and his stock remains high in the Bundesliga due to a successful stint at Hertha Berlin.