AC Milan are continuing to work on a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier despite being short of Spurs’ valuation of the player.

Jose Mourinho is prepared to sell Aurier in the ongoing window in order to raise funds he requires to invest in his squad in the coming weeks.

AC Milan have expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old and the Rossoneri have received a green light from Aurier, who is happy to move to the San Siro.

The Rossoneri are keen to sign Aurier and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are continuing talks with Tottenham.

Tottenham have set a €20m asking price for the player, but AC Milan have yet to go above €15m.

The two clubs are €5m apart but the Rossoneri continue to believe that they will be able to work out an agreement to sign Aurier.

Tottenham do not want to drop their asking price for a player who has two years left on his contract with the club.

But they remain keen to sell him and that gives AC Milan the confidence that a compromise figure will be reached between the two clubs.

However, Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Aurier and their presence could convince Tottenham to hold out for the €20m figure.