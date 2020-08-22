Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says it was easy for him to leave Alfredo Morelos out of the matchday squad against Kilmarnock at Ibrox, as the Gers ran out 2-0 winners.

Star striker Morelos was a surprise absentee when the squad for the Scottish Premiership clash was announced, with new signings Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten given the vote to play by Gerrard.

Rangers claimed all three points due to second half goals from Roofe and Ryan Kent, with Kilmarnock doing little to trouble the hosts.

Gerrard was asked post match about Morelos not being involved and said that the striker “made it easy” for him to be left out.

He added at his press conference: “You pick the players that look hungry, the players that work hard every single day, the players that look ready for the challenge coming up.

“That’s what I did today”, Gerrard added.

Morelos has been strongly linked with a move away from Ibrox, but it is unclear how far along the line a transfer might be, with the window set to run until 5th October.

Gerrard brought on five substitutes during the course of the game, with Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara, Ianis Hagi, Greg Stewart and Nathan Patterson all given late run-outs.

Rangers next travel to Hamilton Academical on Saturday.