Chelsea are in talks to snap up free agent defender Malang Sarr, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old defender, who has turned out for France at Under-21 level, is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with French side Nice.

He has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, including both Arsenal and Barcelona, but Chelsea are now in the mix and are looking to take him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are in talks to sign Sarr and if they are successful they would look to send him out on a loan deal to continue his development.

Sarr could not agree a new contract at Nice and looks set to be playing his football outside France next term, with Italian side Torino also an option.

The left-footer departed Nice having accumulated 119 appearances for the club.

During the shortened Ligue 1 season Sarr managed 19 appearances for Nice, picking up two bookings in the process.

A centre-back by trade, Sarr is also able to operate at left-back and did so a number of times for Nice last term.