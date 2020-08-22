Morgan Feeney believes that Sunderland are the perfect club for him to join after a long spell with Everton.

Feeney was released by Everton earlier this summer and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has pounced to secure his services on a short-term deal.

The defender joined Everton in 2006 when he was just seven years old. He then progressed through the ranks and went on to make his first-team debut in a Europa League match against Atalanta in 2017.

He also spent time away on loan at Tranmere Rovers during the second half of last season, sampling League One football.

Feeney is thrilled to make the move to Sunderland and admits he did not think twice about joining, while he also insists that the Black Cats are the perfect side to sign for after Everton.

“I’m made up to be here. It’s a massive club and when a team like Sunderland want you, you don’t think twice”, Feeney told Sunderland’s official site.

“After such a long time at Everton, I couldn’t really ask for much more than to come to a club like this and I can’t wait to get started.”

The defender was involved for Sunderland on Saturday in a 3-1 friendly win at Gateshead, as preparations for the new season continue.