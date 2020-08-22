Ex-Derby County defender Jake Buxton has insisted that his former team-mate Jeff Hendrick will be a valuable asset for Newcastle United, despite some supporters being underwhelmed by the signing.

Following the Saudi-led consortium’s decision to back out of taking over Newcastle, the club’s transfer targets have shifted as they deal with a reduced budget.

Newcastle have signed Hendrick on a free transfer after his contract with Burnley expired at the end of last season and there are grumblings amongst some of the club’s fanbase around the underwhelming nature of the arrival of the 28-year-old.

Buxton conceded that he understands the feelings of the Newcastle fans, but is sure that Hendrick will prove to be a shrewd piece of business and will be a key member of Steve Bruce’s squad at St. James’ Park.

“I know Newcastle supporters have been sold a dream and hoped some marquee signings would arrive this summer”, Buxton told The Athletic.

“But, even if you spend vast sums of money, you still need players who can be the glue that brings it all together.

“There are no question marks about Jeff Hendrick at Premier League level. He is a valuable asset to any squad.”

The ex-Derby County star insisted that his former team-mate has the versatility to play in multiple roles in the middle of the park and has the singled minded nature needed to follow the manager’s vision on the pitch.

“He’s best as a central midfielder”, Buxton added.

“He can play between the lines, he can play possession football, but he’s also turned into a bit of a monster physically.

“His best attribute is his level-headedness. You give him a task, he’ll follow it.”

Hendrick made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Burnley last season and will be aiming to stake his claim for a spot in the Newcastle team over the course of pre-season.