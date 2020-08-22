Carlos Corberan feels that he could not help but learn from Marcelo Bielsa while he was at Leeds United, as he prepares to lead Huddersfield Town from the dugout in the new season.

The 37-year-old was appointed the manager of Leeds’ Under-23 side in 2017 and when Bielsa arrived a year later he began to work closely with the Argentine.

Huddersfield were impressed with Corberan’s work at Elland Road and made a move to make him their new boss earlier this summer, which succeeded in tempting him away from Leeds.

Corberan feels ready for the challenge and believes he has learned from Bielsa, dubbing the chance to work under the Argentine for two years “special”.

“I think Marcelo is someone who it is impossible to not learn from. He improves teams and players”, Corberan said at a press conference.

“The possibility to work with him for two years with special.

“I had the possibility to work with him and I appreciate it a lot.

“It was the highest advice I could get.

“But I always strive to learn what I can from everyone.”

Huddersfield finished just three points above the bottom three in the Championship last season and Corberan will be under pressure to drive them up the table next term.

They open their league campaign by hosting Norwich City on 12th September, but first play in the EFL Cup at Rochdale on 5th September.