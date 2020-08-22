Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a loan approach from Barcelona for Ryan Sessegnon and are at present planning to keep him, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old joined Tottenham from Fulham last summer but had to undergo a managerial change three months into his time at the club.

He struggled with a hamstring injury at the start of last season and went on to play just six times in the Premier League, with his last appearance coming in January.

Several clubs have noted Sessegnon’s situation at Tottenham are are looking at the possibility of landing him, with Ajax, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton, Celtic and Newcastle United all keen.

However, it has emerged that Tottenham have already rejected an approach from Barcelona to sign Sessegnon on loan.

Jose Mourinho wants to give him more minutes to play next season and the current plan for Sessegnon is to hold on to him.

Tottenham though are keeping a close eye on how the transfer market develops, with departures possible.

Serge Aurier is interesting AC Milan, while Danny Rose is expected to depart.