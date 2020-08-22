Napoli have identified Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matvienko as an alternative to Arsenal target Gabriel.

The Serie A giants have a gentleman’s agreement with Lille to sign Gabriel this summer and even had a deal in place with the Brazilian defender.

But the 22-year-old is inching closer to a move to Arsenal and was even claimed to be undergoing a medical with the Gunners ahead of a potential transfer.

Napoli’s failure to find a quick resolution for Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to cost them the signing of Gabriel despite the club asking the Brazilian to wait for them to get their affairs sorted out.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the club are prepared to look for other targets if Gabriel does not wait and have already identified Matvienko as an option.

The Lille defender is yet to take the final call on his future but he is most likely to join Arsenal and is due in London soon to complete the deal.

While his future remains unresolved, Napoli will still have a chance to sign him but the Serie A giants have plan B ready in the form of the Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back.

The Serie A giants are keen to sell Koulibaly as soon as possible with a deal with Manchester City expected to be on the cards.

They are expected to make a move for Matvienko as soon as the Senegalese is sold and if Gabriel is an Arsenal player by then.