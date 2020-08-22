Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Kilmarnock in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard saw his men drop vital points in the league on their last outing, when they were held to a 0-0 draw away at Livingston.

Gerrard will want no mistake making this afternoon when Kilmarnock, who have taken just two points from their opening four league games, are the visitors to Ibrox.

Rangers continue to do without defender Nikola Katic, who is sidelined through injury.

Gerrard picks Jon McLaughlin between the sticks, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic provide the full-back duo. In central defence, Gerrard goes with Connor Goldson and Filip Helander. Midfield sees Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Brandon Barker slot in, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Cedric Itten.

If Gerrard needs to shake things up during the game then he has a number of options on the bench, including Scott Arfield and Jamie Murphy. Alfredo Morelos is not in the squad.

Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Barker, Kent, Roofe, Itten

Substitutes: McGregor, Bassey, Edmundson, Hagi, Murphy, Patterson, Kamara, Stewart, Arfield