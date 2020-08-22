Bayer Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voller has insisted that Chelsea cannot expect any discounts on Kai Havertz despite uncertain times.

Havertz is Chelsea’s top target this summer and the club have been holding talks with Bayer Leverkusen over agreeing on a deal for the German’s move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Due to the unprecedented nature of the current football market, Chelsea could have been expecting Leverkusen to drop their initial demand of a €100m transfer fee for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

But Leverkusen have not changed their stance and Voller indicated that it is unlikely to change during the negotiations as he does not believe that transfer fees for exceptional players such as Havertz should be affected.

He told German outlet Sportbuzzer: “In the times of Corona, it may be the case that transfer fees for many players have come down.

“But Corona or no Corona – it is not the case with exceptional players such as Havertz or Jadon Sancho.

“There are no Corona discounts for them.”

Chelsea are still expected to try to work out an agreement and meet Leverkusen’s valuation of Havertz.

But Voller conceded that he would prefer to keep the player for one more season as it is not going to be easy to replace him despite the money they will get for him this summer.

“Of course, we would be very happy if he stayed for another season.

“Because it is clear that the departure of such a player is a loss despite the high transfer fee – just see [Timo] Werner and Leipzig.”

Havertz is claimed to be keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge.