RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is confident that the club will work out an agreement to keep Manchester City loanee Angelino at the Red Bull Arena next season.

Manchester City loaned out the left-back to RB Leipzig in the January transfer window and the Spaniard was a key player in Nagelsmann’s squad, making 18 appearances for the club.

RB Leipzig want to extend the full-back’s stay at the club and the player himself is keen on staying in Germany after playing a starring role in helping the side reach the last four in the Champions League.

With the player keen to stay, Nagelsmann is certain that an agreement will be worked out between RB Leipzig and Manchester City for Angelino to continue at the Red Bull Arena.

He also believes that the two clubs’ exits from the Champions League will accelerate the negotiations over the defender’s future.

Nagelsmann told German daily Bild: “I am very confident that we can reach an agreement with Manchester City, now that both clubs are out of the Champions League and the focus is no longer on the tournament.

“Angel is a very interesting player for us and he wants to stay with us too.”

Angelino was a creative force for RB Leipzig and registered five assists in his 18 appearances for the club.