Sunderland new boy Remi Matthews has revealed that he saw a move to the Stadium of Light as a no brainer and cannot wait to get going.

The Black Cats have snapped up the 26-year-old shot-stopper on a 12-month deal to bolster their goalkeeping options.

The Norwich City academy graduate arrives with years of experience under his belt, most importantly with those in the Championship with Bolton and will help provide competition between the sticks.

Matthews insists that linking up with Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson, under whom he played at Bolton, was a no brainer, while he also saluted the size of the Black Cats as a club.

“Everybody knows how big this club is”, Matthews told Sunderland’s official site.

“I’ve worked with the manager and the backroom staff before, so nobody had to sell it to me – it was a no-brainer.

“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and I’m excited to get going.”

Matthews featured in a total of 38 games for Bolton last season, managing eight clean sheets, but left the club in the summer after his contract expired.