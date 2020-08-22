Troy Parrott has revealed that Millwall gave him a welcoming feeling similar to that he experienced at Tottenham Hotspur, with it being a key reason for him joining the Lions on loan.

The teenager, who broke into the Spurs first-team last season, has joined Millwall on loan and will be looking to feature on a regular basis in the Championship.

A loan move away from Tottenham had been mooted for some time and Parrott attracted interest from a number of clubs this summer.

However, Parrott insists that once he spoke to Millwall manager Gary Rowett, along with others at the Championship club, he at once felt like he did when he joined Tottenham.

“I had been on trial at Celtic and they wanted to have me back”, Parrott said in an interview with London News Online.

“But as soon as I went to Spurs I felt at home.

“It is a bit like that at Millwall – as soon as I spoke to Gary [Rowett] and the people at Millwall I had the same feeling as when I first went to Spurs. That’s one of the main reasons I picked there.

“Whatever I do and wherever I go in life it is about the people.

“Everyone here has made me feel welcome – that’s been the case again in my first few days at Millwall.”

The Tottenham starlet also took time to reveal how his new team-mates have made him feel welcome at the Den.

“The lads have made it so easy so far.

“It’s just little things – like coming up to me if I’m sitting on my own.

“They’ve made me feel part of it.”

Millwall finished in eighth in the Championship last season, missing out on a playoff spot by two points, and they will be hopeful Parrott can make the difference next season.