AC Milan are now in advanced negotiations with Chelsea to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, who spent last season on loan at Monaco, is keen to return to AC Milan, where he was on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

Chelsea are willing to again sanction his departure and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, a move to AC Milan is drawing ever closer for the 26-year-old.

The two clubs are now in advanced talks for the Paris-born midfielder to head to Italy.

The deal on the table will see AC Milan sign Bakayoko on loan, paying a fee of between €3m and €5m.

AC Milan will also have a purchase option in the deal which they can trigger if they wish to keep Bakayoko on a permanent basis.

It is claimed triggering the option would see the Rossoneri pay a total of €30m for Bakayoko.

The midfielder made a total of 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco last season, picking up four yellow cards and one red card, as he helped the Stade Louis II side to a finish of ninth.