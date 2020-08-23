Bakayoko, who spent last season on loan at Monaco, is keen to return to AC Milan, where he was on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.
Chelsea are willing to again sanction his departure and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, a move to AC Milan is drawing ever closer for the 26-year-old.
The two clubs are now in advanced talks for the Paris-born midfielder to head to Italy.
The deal on the table will see AC Milan sign Bakayoko on loan, paying a fee of between €3m and €5m.
AC Milan will also have a purchase option in the deal which they can trigger if they wish to keep Bakayoko on a permanent basis.
It is claimed triggering the option would see the Rossoneri pay a total of €30m for Bakayoko.
The midfielder made a total of 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco last season, picking up four yellow cards and one red card, as he helped the Stade Louis II side to a finish of ninth.