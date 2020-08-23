Newcastle United have made a move to sign PAOK Salonika full-back Dimitris Giannoulis, who is also on the radar of Saint-Etienne and Marseille, it has been claimed in France.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is looking to add to his squad over the course of the transfer window and the failure of a takeover led by the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia means the club are dealing with more limited funds.

Bruce has now zeroed in on Greek left-back Giannoulis as an option for Newcastle and a bid is claimed to have been made in an attempt to secure his services.

The St James’ Park outfit have offered PAOK Salonika €4.5m to let Giannoulis depart, according to Eurosport France’s Manu Lonjon, but it remains to be seen if the bid will be good enough to succeed.

Giannoulis is also on the radar of two French teams in the shape of Saint-Etienne and Marseille.

The 24-year-old has been capped at international level by Greece and won the Greek Super League and the Greek Cup with PAOK Salonika in 2019.

He has another two years left to run on his contract with the Toumba Stadium outfit.

Last term Giannoulis made 44 appearances across all competitions for PAOK Salonika and chipped in with six assists for his team-mates.