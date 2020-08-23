Gabriel is snubbing the chance to earn more money elsewhere to join Arsenal, according to the Evening Standard.

The Lille centre-back has been a man in demand this summer, with a host of clubs credited with admiring his talents and wanting to snap him up.

Gabriel had appeared set for Napoli after they struck a gentleman’s agreement with Lille, but the Italian side’s failure to yet move on Kalidou Koulibaly has scuppered the deal.

The Brazilian is now set to join Arsenal ahead of a host of other clubs and he is turning down more money offered elsewhere to do so.

Gabriel could have earned more money at a club other than Arsenal.

He has though been won over by Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.

The pair have convinced Gabriel that a move to the Emirates Stadium is the best course of action for him this summer.

Gabriel has been tipped to put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Arsenal.