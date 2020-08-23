Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is attracting interest from Championship side Huddersfield Town, according to the Sun.

Young defender Struijk has pushed himself into Leeds’ first team squad and was even rewarded with regular game time by Marcelo Bielsa towards the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old started in Leeds’ final two league games, wins over Derby County and Charlton Athletic, and has won plaudits for his development at Elland Road.

New Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan saw Stuijk at close quarters during his time at the club and is keen to sign the Dutchman on loan.

The Terriers are also targeting another Leeds youngster in the shape of Robbie Gotts.

They are claimed to be close to a deal to snap up the 20-year-old on a loan deal.

Gotts won the Academy Player of the Year at Leeds earlier this summer and has been switched from playing as a right-back to a central midfielder by Bielsa.

He made his senior Leeds debut in an FA Cup defeat at Arsenal in January.