Leeds United are hoping the prospect of earning Premier League wages will be enough to turn Ryan Kent’s head, according to the Sun.

The Premier League new boys went in with an offer to sign Kent from Rangers last week, but the Scottish giants wasted little time in rejecting their proposal.

Rangers are keen to keep Kent and feel the bid Leeds slapped in significantly undervalued the winger.

Leeds do not look to be giving up on signing the former Liverpool man though, having held a long term interest in him.

The Elland Road outfit are now hoping that the prospect of earning significantly more in Leeds than he does in Glasgow could turn Kent’s head.

If Kent decides he wants to join Leeds and makes Rangers aware of his view, it could help the Whites to get their man.

With the transfer window set to run through until 5th October, it remains to be seen if Leeds are willing to take their chase of Kent all the way through to deadline day.

Kent played and scored in Rangers’ 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Kilmarnock on Saturday.