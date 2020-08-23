Leeds United could end up paying £2.5m to Wigan Athletic for teenage forward Joe Gelhardt, according to the Sun.

The Yorkshire giants took advantage of Wigan needing to bring in cash to do a deal to snap up Gelhardt, with the 18-year-old putting pen to paper to a four-year contract at Elland Road.

Gelhardt caught Leeds’ eye with his performances in the Championship for Wigan last term and they beat off competition from other clubs to sign him.

While Wigan needed to bring in initial cash, they may well end up earning £2.5m from Gelhardt’s move to Leeds.

The agreement the Latics struck with Leeds also means they will be in line for a portion of any fee the Whites receive from selling the forward in the coming years.

Gelhardt came through the youth ranks at Wigan and penned his first professional deal with the club in the summer of 2018.

Just two years later he is preparing for life as a Premier League player at Leeds.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has shown himself not to be afraid of throwing young players into the first team at Leeds and Gelhardt will be hoping he can catch the Argentine’s eye on the training pitch and press his case.