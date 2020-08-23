Liverpool are not in line for any extra payment from Barcelona due to Philippe Coutinho winning the Champions League on Sunday evening in Lisbon, according to the BBC.

It had been claimed in some quarters that Coutinho winning the Champions League would mean a bonus being paid to Liverpool from Barcelona due to the terms of the deal which took him the Camp Nou.

And he helped Bayern Munich to edge out Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Sunday night in Lisbon to pick up the Champions League with the Germans, where he is on loan from Barcelona.

Despite Coutinho winning the Champions League, the fact he has done so at Bayern Munich means that no extra payment is due to Liverpool.

Barcelona are looking to move Coutinho on this summer and the Brazilian could return to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich have an option to keep him permanently in the loan agreement, but have already been clear that they will not trigger it.

Coutinho came off the bench for Bayern Munich, replacing Serge Gnabry, in the 68th minute of the Champions League final.

The 28-year-old will depart Bayern Munich having made 38 appearances for the club, scored eleven goals and provided nine assists.