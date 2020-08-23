Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas believes Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara is the best midfield player on the planet.

Thiago is expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer after entering the final year of his contract and is keen to play under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Reds have been in touch with Bayern Munich and talks are expected to now pick up pace after the Bavarians won the Champions League, beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final.

And Rangers star Barjonas thinks if Liverpool do sign Thiago then they will be getting the best midfielder on the planet.

Barjonas wrote on Twitter: “Tell you what, Thiago is the best midfielder on the planet.”

Thiago completed 86 minutes in the Champions League final in Lisbon.

If he does join Liverpool then it will be a move from this year’s Champions League winners to last year’s Champions League winners.

Bayern Munich signed the 29-year-old from Barcelona in 2013, paying €25m to secure his services, and he has flourished in Bavaria.