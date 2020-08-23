A move for Thiago Silva to join Chelsea on a free transfer this summer is almost now done, according to The Athletic.

The experienced Brazilian defender is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this month and is set to end his eight-year association with the French giants.

Silva has been holding talks with Chelsea and a move to Stamford Bridge is now all but done.

The 35-year-old will add to Frank Lampard’s defensive options ahead of the new Premier League season, bringing experience to the ranks.

Silva has played in Serie A and Ligue 1 and is keen to embrace the challenge of the English top flight.

The Brazilian completed the full 90 minutes in PSG’s 1-0 Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich on Sunday evening.

He will depart PSG having won the French Ligue 1 title on seven occasions, along with picking up five French Cups and six French League Cups.

Silva will turn 36 years old next month.