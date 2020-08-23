Leeds United could make a move for Sampdoria attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez, as they continue to look to strengthen their squad.

The Whites are active in the transfer market and last week saw Rangers turn down an offer for winger Ryan Kent.

Director of football Victor Orta is hard at work to give boss Marcelo Bielsa the tools he needs for Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League in 16 years.

Orta could look towards a familiar face to propose to Bielsa in the shape of Ramirez, according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX.

Former Middlesbrough star Ramirez is on the books in the Italian top flight at Sampdoria and Orta could put him forward as an option to Bielsa.

Sampdoria are hoping to bring in cash this summer to help them reshape their squad and Ramirez could be a source of funds.

Ramirez, 29, has significant experience of English football, having had spells at Southampton, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

The Uruguay international clocked 26 appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria last season, scoring seven goals.