Albian Ajeti has admitted a lack of opportunities at West Ham United last season has left him hungry for game time at Celtic.

West Ham raided Swiss giants Basel to snap up Ajeti last summer and splashed out £8m to take him to the London Stadium.

However, the striker found his game time limited at West Ham and when the curtain came down on the Premier League season had made just nine league appearances, over 130 minutes of football.

The Hammers agreed to sell Ajeti to Celtic this summer and the Scottish side paid £5m to take him north of the border, with Neil Lennon bolstering his attacking options.

He scored the Bhoys’ only goal in a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win at Dundee United on Saturday and Ajeti admits that he is hungry to play after last season’s frustration at West Ham.

“I was very motivated to get on the pitch”, he told Celtic TV.

“It wasn’t easy for me last year so I’m appreciating every minute I’m playing here. I always try to help the team and I’m very happy I was able to do that.

“I think if you’re happy, you’ll always be successful.

“It’s important not to put too much pressure on yourself and just enjoy where you are and I’m really enjoying being at Celtic”, Ajeti added.

Celtic are next in action in Champions League qualifying on Wednesday night when they play host to Hungarian side Ferencvaros.