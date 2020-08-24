Catalan giants Barcelona have ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this summer.

Manchester City signed the full-back from Juventus last summer, but his first season in England has had ups and downs, with speculation about his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Cancelo played the last two Premier League games and did feature in the starting eleven against Real Madrid and Lyon, but he spent a large portion of the campaign on the bench.

A right-back by trade, the Portuguese ended the season at left-back and a move to Barcelona has been mooted as a possibility.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants will not be making an offer to sign Cancelo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has a contract until 2025 with Manchester City and the Premier League giants are expected to demand big money even if they agree to sell him.

Barcelona are under financial strain this summer and do not have the funds to bring in big-money signings.

They are looking at cheaper alternatives to rejuvenate the squad under new coach Ronald Koeman ahead of the start of next season.

For the moment, it seems Cancelo will stay Manchester City beyond the end of the summer transfer window.