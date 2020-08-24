Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has recalled his emotional encounter with his Reds hero Steven Gerrard when he was at Queens Park Rangers’ academy.

Last summer, Liverpool fan Elliott sealed a dream move to the Merseyside club at the age of just 16, following a breakthrough campaign at Fulham.

The teenager went on to make eight senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 2019/20 campaign and signed his first professional contract with the club in July.

Overall, it has been a dream come to true for the boyhood Reds fan, who has now revealed meeting Liverpool hero Gerrard as an eight-year-old.

Elliott lifted the lid on when he was at the QPR academy and got the opportunity to be Liverpool’s mascot in March 2012, which was when he got to see Gerrard up close.

The Liverpool starlet also revealed that his meeting with his childhood hero left him emotional.

“I think my main hero, I’d say, was Steven Gerrard“, Elliott told LFC TV.

“I was lucky enough to meet him actually when I was a mascot for Liverpool [while at QPR].

“I think [Sebastian] Coates scored a scissor kick, but yes, I was currently playing for QPR at the time and luckily I was able to be a mascot for Liverpool.

“So yes, obviously to meet my hero… think I did actually get emotional after as well.“

Elliott has previously expressed his desire to follow the path of Gerrard and become an Anfield hero.