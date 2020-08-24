Rangers striker Cedric Itten has revealed that he has heard a lot about Ibrox great Brian Laudrup and is hopeful of living up to the expectations that come with the Dane’s number 11 shirt.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers roped in the 23-year-old from Swiss top flight club Basel on a deal worth around £3m earlier this month.

Upon penning a four-year contract with the Glasgow outfit, the Swiss picked the number 11, which was worn by Ibrox great Laudrup between 1995 and 1998.

Itten is aware of the former Denmark international’s history at the club and is hopeful of living up to the expectations that come with the number 11 shirt.

“[I have] heard a lot about him [Laudrup] already and I think he was just an amazing player, a legend here”, Itten told Rangers TV.

“I hope I can do my best to also score goals, play good games and make appearances.“

Itten went on to reveal the reason behind picking the number 11 at Ibrox, explaining that he picked the shirt during his youth level days.

“I chose to have it [number 11] in my youth and it is a nice number“, the striker explained.

“I know there were also some legends here with his number, so I am happy to have it.“

Itten will be keen to score a goal and open his account as a Rangers player this coming weekend, when Steven Gerrard’s men meet Hamilton Academical.