Rangers summer signing Cedric Itten has revealed that he used to collect Steven Gerrard’s shirts growing up, with the Liverpool legend being one of his childhood heroes.

Itten swapped Swiss first division club Basel for Scottish Premiership side Rangers earlier this month, penning a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old striker is now working under the management of former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who was one of his childhood heroes.

Expressing his admiration for the Anfield great, Itten has revealed that he used to collect Gerrard’s shirts, as well as those of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane.

“I had a lot of heroes [growing up], I collected some shirts of big players like the Brazilian Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zidane and also Steven Gerrard“, Itten told Rangers TV.

Itten is keen to make sure he learns from Gerrard and Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister, who achieved a lot during their playing careers.

“It is a big honour to work with them together“, the Swiss said.

“They have a lot of experience, they have won a lot of trophies, so I can really learn a lot and I’m excited to work with them.“

Itten made his first start for the club against Kilmarnock at the weekend and will now be looking to score his first goal for the Scottish giants.