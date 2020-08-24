Norwich City new boy Jordan Hugill has set his eyes on proving a point to his doubters after joining the Canaries following a spell at West Ham United.

Recently relegated Championship club Norwich have confirmed the signing of the 28-year-old striker from Premier League side West Ham for a deal that could rise up to £5m.

Hugill has penned a three-year deal with the Canaries and has set his eyes on helping the side earn their way back to the English top flight.

Speaking following his move to Carrow Road, the Englishman revealed that he had his heart set on joining Norwich immediately after he came to know about the club’s interest in him.

Hugill also expressed his desire to prove a point to his doubters, having struggled at West Ham, before explaining what the Canaries fans can expect from him next season.

“As soon as I knew they were interested in taking me, it was a decision that I wanted to move quickly“, Hugill told Norwich’s site.

“To come here is brilliant for me and my family to get settled again and hit the ground running.

“For me, the aim is to get this club back to where they want to be and for me to prove a point.

“I’m a big, physical presence who will batter a defender around, so quite old school, but I’m also a very powerful striker who can get in the box and on the end of things.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know everyone, but more importantly I’m looking forward to succeeding with everyone.”

Hugill joined West Ham from Preston North End for a fee in the region of £9m in January 2018, but could amass only three appearances for the club, leading many to write him off as a flop.