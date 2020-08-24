Everton starlet Jonjoe Kenny is relishing the chance to play under and learn from Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti and is determined to perform to the best of his abilities every time he takes to the pitch.

The right-back is a product of Everton’s youth system and has seen his stock rise over the last year due to a spell in the Bundesliga on loan.

Kenny, who was on loan at German club Schalke last season, is part of Everton’s pre-season preparations under Ancelotti at Finch Farm and started his club’s opening pre-season fixture at Blackpool on Saturday.

The Englishman’s most recent competitive Everton outing came at Newcastle United in March 2019, but the 23-year-old is hoping to stake a claim in the first team as he bids to improve his game under the Italian manager.

Kenny is hoping to add everything he learns from Ancelotti to the experience he garnered at Schalke and is focused on performing to the best of his abilities every time he laces up his boots.

The full-back hailed Ancelotti as a true winner and is elated that he is able to bank on the three-time Champions League conquering manager’s wisdom to supplement his own budding career.

“I have loved every minute and straight away learned a lot about how he wants to play”, Kenny told Everton’s official site.

“You can’t forget what he has done in his career and what he’s won.

“He has been there and done it.

“It has been brilliant for me to come in and learn a lot more.

“I have got my head down and am trying to perform and play to the best of my abilities and enjoy it.

“I feel I have come back a different player and person and want to show that.”

Everton will visit Blackburn Rovers on 1st September and four days later complete their warm-up games at home to Preston North End before starting their league campaign in an away game against Tottenham Hotspur on the 12th of next month.