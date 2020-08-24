Leeds United will try to complete a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Sam Greenwood by the end of the week, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have been bringing in young players this summer to bolster their youth side and have made spent considerable fees to secure such deals.

Cody Drameh was signed from Fulham for a deal that could rise up to £1m and an initial £700,000 has been forked out to snap up 18-year-old Joe Gelhardt from Wigan.

Leeds also have their eyes on snapping up 18-year-old Arsenal forward Greenwood and are looking to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

It has been claimed that Leeds will look to tie up the deal to take the young Gunner to Elland Road this week.

A six-figure transfer fee is expected to be shelled out to snap up the young forward from Arsenal this summer.

Greenwood scored six goals last season for the Arsenal youth sides and is considered a highly-rated talent within the north London club.

But for the moment he has no pathway to the first team and is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

Leeds have stepped in to offer him better opportunities and are expected to sign the youngster this summer.