Manchester City showed late interest in young defender Cody Drameh, but Leeds United were able to push the deal over the line, according to The Athletic.

Following weeks of speculation, the Yorkshire giants snapped up the young full-back from Fulham earlier this month for a fee that could rise up to £1m.

Fulham were keen to hold on to the young defender and were reluctant to lose him, but Drameh wanted to join Leeds.

Drameh is claimed to see a clearer pathway to the first team at Leeds.

But it has been claimed that the Yorkshire giants had to fend off interest from heavyweights Manchester City in order to push the capture of the teenager over the line.

Manchester City showed late interest in Drameh.

The Citizens have a world-renowned academy and they could have been a serious threat to Leeds snapping him up.

Drameh will now be looking to kick on at Leeds and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not been shy to hand young players opportunities in the first team.

Leeds feel the youngster has the ability to potentially become the long term successor to Luke Ayling in their squad.