Napoli will be looking to wave through a deal to sell Allan to Everton from 1st September, it has been claimed in Italy.

The midfielder is expected to leave Napoli this summer after falling out of favour with coach Gennaro Gattuso last season.

Atletico Madrid are interested in taking him to Spain but the Brazilian has prioritised joining Everton over other teams this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti worked with him at Napoli and has identified him as Everton’s top midfield target ahead of the start of the new season.

The two clubs have an agreement in place, but according to Rai Sport, Napoli are not yet ready to sign off on Allan leaving.

It has been claimed that Napoli only want to sign off on the deal to sell the midfielder at the start of September.

The two sides have reached a verbal agreement on a deal and Everton are prepared to pay a fee of €30m and another €5m in add-ons to sign Allan.

The Brazilian has already agreed personal terms on a contract with Everton and will earn €4m per season once he joins the Merseyside club.

But the move will have to wait for another week before Napoli officially agree to sell him to Everton.