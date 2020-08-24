Leeds United legend Mel Sterland has expressed his strong belief that the Whites will hold their own in the upcoming Premier League season under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites returned triumphantly to the English top flight as Championship champions after a 16-year exile, and will face the cream of the crop of English football in the 2020/21 season.

Leeds are currently in the midst of pre-season preparations and are actively involved in the summer transfer market as they look to bolster their squad to tackle the step up in competition, with full-backs, centre-backs and forwards at the top of the recruitment list.

An FA Cup tie in January saw Leeds go up against Premier League heavyweights Arsenal at the Emirates, and despite a 1-0 loss, the Whites’ spirited performance in hostile territory is a sign of positive things to come, according to Leeds legend Sterland.

The former right-back holds great admiration for the high intense attacking style of play that Leeds employ and believes his former team will hold their own under Bielsa.

Sterland concedes that he expects the Yorkshire giants to have a tough first season back in the top flight, but is confident that Bielsa’s men will not let the Whites faithful down.

“Well I am not going to doubt them, because I love the way they play football”, Sterland told LUTV.

“You will have seen it and a lot of Leeds United fans have seen it, when we played Arsenal in the cup, we played very well at Arsenal.

“We could have scored a few goals down there and that was a good Arsenal side.

“So, yes we will hold our own.

“I am not going to say that we will finish in the top six, that would be mad, but we will hold our own.

“The manager knows what players he will be fetching in.

“We will hold our own and we will give it a good shot and I do not think that we will let the fans down.”

The Premier League new boys will open their top flight campaign against league champions Liverpool at Anfield on 12th September.