Paris Saint-Germain are not expected to rekindle their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

Following a difficult first season at Tottenham, the midfielder has been linked with a move away from England in the ongoing transfer window.

The north London club are not keen on selling him a year after spending a club-record fee to sign the Frenchman, but speculation of a departure has not gone away.

Inter are interested in snapping up the 23-year-old and have already held initial talks with Tottenham over a potential deal to take him to Italy.

PSG were also rumoured to be considering rekindling their interest in Ndombele, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, it is unlikely to happen.

The French champions wanted him when he left Lyon last summer and there were suggestions that they could try again to sign the midfielder this year.

The Parisians have looked at the prospect but it has been claimed that they are no longer interested.

Strengthening their midfield remains a priority for PSG this summer, but Ndombele is unlikely to be one of the new recruits.

The Frenchman is believed to be open to a move away from Spurs after struggling to impress Jose Mourinho last season.