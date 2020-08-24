West Ham United first team coach Stuart Pearce is of the view that the Premier League is an unforgiving competition and the Hammers must always look to make sure they are improving, while also not losing sight of any chance to pick up a trophy.

Hammers boss David Moyes’ arrival in December saw the ship being steadied at the London Stadium as West Ham avoided slipping down to the Championship following a shaky first half to their 2019/20 league season.

The east London outfit finished their league season strong as they reaped 12 points from their last seven matches, and Pearce, who previously teamed up with Moyes during his first spell at the club, has rejoined the Scotsman’s staff ahead of the upcoming league campaign.

Despite West Ham finishing their season in 16th in the league table, Pearce has urged the Hammers to build upon the momentum they created towards the end of last season.

Pearce is of the view that the English top flight is an unforgiving competition and the only way to tame the beast that is the Premier League is through consistently putting in hard work.

The Englishman insisted that rebuilding the Hammers is a step by step process as he stressed his team need to begin the process of returning to their best by getting to the latter stages of cup competitions first while focusing on bettering their league record year by year.

“I think silverware should always be in your eye-line”, Pearce told West Ham’s official site.

“I’m old enough to remember West Ham’s runs in the FA Cup. I played against West Ham in semi-finals.

“We need to get to the latter stages of the cup competitions for a start, and we need to make sure that we maximise our ability and level of consistency to get a good Premier League finish.

“It would be folly for anybody to turn around and say ‘good is this and bad is that’ – the Premier League’s very unforgiving – but what you’ve got to do is finish as high as you possibly can and not be content with that.

“I think that’s vital for any football club; whatever you post in any given season, you can’t be content with it.

“You’ve got to build on it and you’ve got to keep looking forward and get stronger year on year.”

West Ham will begin their league campaign against Newcastle United at home on 12th September and the Hammers will be looking to hit the ground running.