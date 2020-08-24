Roma are banking on Manchester United defender Chris Smalling rejecting offers from other clubs in their pursuit of the centre-back this summer.

Smalling spent last season on loan at Roma and despite the player and the Serie A giants being keen on him staying, the club failed to find an agreement with Manchester United.

Manchester United have set a steep €25m asking price for Smalling and Roma have refused to pay such a figure for a permanent deal to sign him.

Roma have employed an intermediary to broker an agreement and are keen to do a deal to sign the 30-year-old for a fee of around €16m to €17m.

And according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, a key part of Roma’s strategy is dependent upon Smalling insisting on only a move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

The defender enjoyed playing in Italy and is keen on a return to Roma in the ongoing transfer window.

But he has other suitors in the Premier League with Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Fulham believed to be interested in snapping him up this summer.

Even in Italy, Smalling could have another option, as Inter are considering signing the defender in the coming weeks.

Roma do not want to spend big on signing Smalling, but their plan only works if the defender only insists on a move to them and reject other offers on his table, pushing Manchester United to do a deal.