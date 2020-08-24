Rangers new boy Cedric Itten is of the view that Gers boss Steven Gerrard’s attacking brand of football suits him as a centre-forward.

The 23-year-old striker was handed his first Scottish Premiership start following his arrival from Basel earlier this month, against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

While Itten was not involved in the goals the Light Blues scored in their 2-0 win over their opponents, he has now had a taste of Gerrard’s style of play.

The Swiss has insisted that the former Liverpool captain’s brand of football, which includes crosses coming into the box, suits him well.

“I think so [Gerrard’s style of play] because we play offensive football, with a lot of crosses and that’s what I like“, Itten told Rangers TV.

Full-backs James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are a good source of crosses for Rangers and Itten has set his eyes on getting on the end of the duo’s balls.

“They are very good players with a lot of quality and lot of good crosses“, the striker lauded.

“I am looking forward to getting [on the end of] a lot of them.“

Itten has now made four league appearances for Rangers, with his first three coming off the bench, and will be keen to kick on over the coming weeks.